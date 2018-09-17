﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  CM Parrikar In Hospital, Congress Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Goa

CM Parrikar In Hospital, Congress Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Goa

Goa Congress claimed that they are the single largest party and should be given a chance to form government

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2018
CM Parrikar In Hospital, Congress Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Goa
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar
File Photo: PTI
CM Parrikar In Hospital, Congress Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Goa
outlookindia.com
2018-09-17T15:37:41+0530

Days after Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, the Goa Congress on Monday staked claim to form a government in the state. 

In its letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, the state Congress claimed that they are the single largest party and should be given a chance to form government.

The Congress has 16 members in the 40-member state Assembly.

The state is being ruled by the BJP-led Alliance. The BJP has 14 seats in the Assembly, its allies Goa Forward Party and MGP have three each. Three Independents and an MLA from Nationalist Congress Party also support the BJP.

All the 16 Congress MLAs, led by Kavlekar, went to the Raj Bhavan but could not meet the governor as she is out of the state.

"Submitted two memorandums and requested that situation to undergo election within 18 months shouldn't arise. People elected us for 5 years. If present government is not capable to function, we should be given the chance, we'll do it," Chandrakant Kavlekar, Congress Legislature Party chief in Goa said.

"We are the single largest party, we should have been given the chance earlier. We have numbers so we are staking claim," Kavlekar said.

 

Earlier, BJP leader Ram Lal said the Goa government is stable and no demand has been made for a change in the leadership.

He stated this after a meeting with party MLAs, former legislators and core committee members.

He said the BJP's alliance partners - the Goa Forward Party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independents - conveyed that they will agree to any political decision taken by the saffron party.

Parrikar, 62, is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

He was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic ailment in February this year, after which he has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for treatment.

His absence due to medical reasons has been criticised by the Opposition as well as civil society.

(Agencies)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Manohar Parrikar Goa Politics BJP. Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cars In Demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze Top Segment Sales In August 2018
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters