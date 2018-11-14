﻿
Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates For Telangana Polls

The Congress had released its first list of 65 candidates for the state assembly elections on Monday that included prominent names.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2018
Representative Image-File
2018-11-14T14:47:41+0530
With the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections approaching, the Congress party on Wednesday released its second list of 10 candidates.

According to the list, Ramesh Rathod, a Schedule Tribe candidate is contesting from Khanapur seat, Jajala Surendar from Yellareddy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, a Schedule Caste candidate from Dharmapuri, K K Mahendar Reddy from Sircilla, Kichannagari Laxma Reddy from Medchal.

Sravan Dasoju has been nominated for Khairatabad seat, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy for Jubliee Hills, C Pratap Reddy for Shadnagar, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy for Bhupalpalle and Kandala Upender Reddy for Palair constituency.

The Congress had released its first list of 65 candidates for the state assembly elections on Monday that included prominent names like state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is contesting from the Huzurnagar constituency and former state cabinet minister Nama Nageswara Rao who is nominated for Khammam seat.

The Congress is seeking to have an electoral understanding on various seats with Naidu's TDP, which was an ally of the ruling NDA, had walked out of the ruling alliance some time ago over the issue of the Centre not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana will go to polls on December 7, while the results will be announced on December 11.

The 119-member assembly was dissolved on September 6, 2018, on the recommendation of the ruling K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

(With inputs from ANI)

