Congress Releases Second List Of 32 Candidates In Rajasthan

The Assembly elections in the state will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
2018-11-17T20:41:04+0530

The Congress party has released its second list of 32 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

According to the second list, Congress has fielded former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan Assembly seat. Raje is a three-time MLA from Jhalrapatan constituency.

Singh was in BJP before joining the Congress party in September. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I'm honoured that Rahul Gandhi Ji and Congress Central Election Committee thought it useful for me to contest. I'm touched by responsibility shown towards me. I accept the responsibility and will run a fair campaign."

The Congress released its first list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Friday. The list includes the names of Sachin Pilot, the leader of Opposition in the state, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

After detailed deliberations at the party's Central Election Committee, it was decided that Pilot, who is the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, will contest from Tonk, while Gehlot will contest from his home turf - Sardarpura constituency.

The Assembly elections in the state will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

(ANI)

