Congress Priority Is Power Not People Of Mizoram: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he felt a deep sense of anguish at the Congress "abusing" Northeast culture and calling its dress "outlandish".

Coming down heavily on the rival party at an election rally at Lunglei, he also said that the country has understood the "divide and rule" policy of the Congress and that is the reason the party was just confined to two to three states.

You might remember how a few months back, Congress leaders insulted the traditional attire of north east. The attire given to me at different places in north east, is termed outlandish by them. They speak a lot when they come here but this is their reality: PM in Lunglei, Mizoram pic.twitter.com/XDNtVWUz8o — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

Mizoram in the Northeast is the last bastion of the Congress. Election to the 40-member assembly is scheduled for November 28.

"The Congress party, which once governed maximum number of states, is now restricted to just two or three states. Now, the people of Mizoram have a golden opportunity to rid themselves of this Congress culture," Modi said.

The priority for Congress is not the people of Mizoram, it is fighting to gain power, the PM charged.

India's development is possible when this region is developed.BJP is dedicated to development of north east.We're focussing on connectivity, highway, railway, airway&waterway. 'Transformation through Transportation' our agenda for this region's development: PM in Lunglei, Mizoram pic.twitter.com/3E07Sc506y — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

"I feel deep sense of anguish when I see a Congress leader abused traditional dress of northeast states, calling them outlandish. Your hopes, ambitions do not matter to the Congress. Their priority is power and not the people of Mizoram," he stated.

In the last four years, the BJP government at the Centre, has worked for greater recognition of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide, Modi asserted.

In the last four years the BJP Govt at the Centre has worked for greater recognition and spread of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide. But I feel a deep sense of anguish when I see the leaders of Congress abuse the same traditions: PM Narendra Modi in Lunglei, Mizoram pic.twitter.com/RXpANtOOks — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had in August stated that Prime Minister Modi wears "outlandish" headgear.

“I ask you why does our Prime Minister wear all sorts of outlandish headgear wherever he goes around the country or around the world? Why does he always refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap? Tharoor had stated.

"You see him in Naga headgears with feathers. You have seen him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits which is a right thing for a prime minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he still always says no to one?,” Tharoor had stated.

The prime minister said, "Through its 'Act, East, Act Fast' policy, the BJP has, in the last 4.5 years, developed every region of the Northeast".

The double engine of the BJP governments in both the Centre and the State will take Mizoram to new heights, he added.

For more assembly election stories, click here.

(PTI)