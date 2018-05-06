Congress, Pakistan Have Amazing Telepathy: BJP Chief Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday said Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy.

In a tweet, Shah said, "Congress and Pakistan have amazing telepathy. Yesterday Pakistan Government remembered Tipu Sultan, whose Jayanti Congress marks with fanfare and today Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar admires Jinnah. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka polls, I fail to understand why Congress involves Pakistan!"

Pakistan on Friday remembered 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan on his 218th death anniversary.

"Revisiting an important & influential historical figure, Tiger of Mysore - Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary. Right from his early years, he was trained in the art of warfare & had a fascination for learning," tweeted the Pakistani Government.

Though the Pakistan government tweeted about the Mysore ruler on his death anniversary, it has also come at a time when Karnataka is set to witness elections in a week.

Popularly known as Tiger of Mysore, he has become a controversial figure in India, especially since 2015, when the BJP and the Congress engaged in a war of words over the birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu on November 10.

BJP considers the historical figure a 'Muslim tyrant' and describes him as 'anti-Hindu', 'anti-Karnataka' and 'mass murderer', while the Congress consider him as the first freedom fighter who fought against the British.

Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah is also in the news in India.

In Aligarh, some groups have protested against the portrait of Pakistan's founder at the office of Aligarh Muslim University student union's office.

The matter hit the headlines after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Aligarh MP Satish Gautam questioned the portrait's presence in the AMU student union office.

On Thursday, 28 students and 13 cops were injured in a clash which broke out between AMU students and the police.

ANI