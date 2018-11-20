Asaduddin Owaisi Claims Congress Offered Him Rs 25 Lakh To Cancel His Rally

﻿
"This is the difference! To stop our rally, they were offering Rs 25 lakh in party funds. This is a symbol of their pride," the AIMIM leader added.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-11-20T13:50:30+0530

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the Congress party had offered him Rs 25 lakh to cancel his campaign rally in Telangana's Nirmal. In reaction he said, "what will you give us, we made the Taj Mahal and you will give us (wealth)?"

Addressing a rally in Nirmal, Telangana on Monday, Owaisi said, "I am not like them, I cannot sell my promise. I truly believe in promoting my people and their interests. I want to see our flag hoisted in every corner of India. I want to see the progress and zeal of the youth of every youth in the country. I salute all the hundreds of youths who came to see me when I reached here. This is the energy I want to create."

The AIMIM president further stated that his only demand is to promote justice and dignity.

"And these Congress people, they have so much pride in their wealth. What will you give us? We made the Taj Mahal and you will give us (wealth)? The Charminar, Jama Masjid, Qutab Minar, the fort in Nirmal, our presence is strong in every corner of this country. This is the difference! To stop our rally, they were offering Rs 25 lakh in party funds. This is a symbol of their pride," Owaisi added.

Political drama in Telangana intensifies as the December 7 Legislative Assembly Elections, which will elect members from 119 constituencies, inch closer. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

The Assembly was dissolved on September 6, eight months before its term was to expire, as the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) opted for early elections.

TRS is contesting all seats on its own while Congress is leading 'Mahakutami' or grand alliance of opposition, which also includes Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also going alone in the polls.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, the total number of voters in the state is 2,80,64,680 including 7,46,077 new voters.

