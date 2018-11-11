﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Congress Manifesto In MP Promises To Ban RSS Shakhas In Govt Buildings

Congress Manifesto In MP Promises To Ban RSS Shakhas In Govt Buildings

The election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 November 2018
Congress Manifesto In MP Promises To Ban RSS Shakhas In Govt Buildings
File Photo
Congress Manifesto In MP Promises To Ban RSS Shakhas In Govt Buildings
outlookindia.com
2018-11-11T20:46:13+0530

The Congress in its manifesto ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections has promised not to allow the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct their (shakha) sessions in government buildings if the party was voted to power.

The party promised to revoke the orders allowing government employees to attend RSS shakha sessions.

Madhya Pradesh is all set to go to polls on November 28. The strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 230 and counting of votes for the assembly elections will be conducted on December 11.

The election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is attempting to secure a fourth consecutive term, the Congress will fight for regaining power after 2003.


The Congress on Saturday promised 'Gaushalas,' 'Ram Path' and Naramada Parikrama Path and a spiritual centre to woo voters to its fold in the state. The manifesto also promised to ban alcohol in the state.


In an attempt to outsmart the BJP, the Congress manifesto known as 'Vachan Patra' or 'Sheet of promises,' focuses on, among other things, the issues which have not only been close to its rival BJP's heart but have also been giving political sustenance to the saffron outfit for long.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Madhya Pradesh BJP. Congress RSS Assembly Elections Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian Soldier Killed By Pakistani Sniper Along LoC In J&K
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters