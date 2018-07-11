The Website
11 July 2018

Congressman Files Complaint Against Netflix's Sacred Games for 'Insulting' Rajiv Gandhi

Outlook Web Bureau
Police is looking into a complaint filed by a Congress activist against the producers of the web series "Sacred Games" and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for allegedly using derogatory language while referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Siddiqui, online platform Netflix and "Sacred Games" producers are "jointly responsible" for abusing Rajiv Gandhi on the show, Congress activist Rajeev Sinha alleged in his complaint, filed in the Girish Park Police Station in north Kolkata yesterday.

"We are looking into the matter. An investigation has been initiated into his allegations," a senior official at the Girish Park station said.

Sinha has marked a copy each to the police commissioner, joint commissioner of police (crime) as well as to the deputy commissioner (central division), he said.

"Sacred Games", starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, tells the story of a police officer who attempts to thwart a terrorist attack in Mumbai. The web series is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau Rajiv Gandhi Kolkata Netflix Society

