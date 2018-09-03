The Congress is leading in the civic polls in Karnataka, where counting of votes is underway for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The Congress was ahead by 52 seats by winning in 814 civic body seats across the state, while the BJP has won in 762 seats as of 11.45 a.m., according the results declared by the SEC on its website.



So far, results were declared in 2,171 seats of the total 2,709 where the ULB election was held on August 31.



The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) has so far won in 300 seats while Independents took another 265 seats, as of 11.45 a.m.



Polling took place across the 2,633 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.



A record average of 67.5 per cent voter turnout was registered across the state for the civic polls.



In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.



In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to May 12 state Assembly election which threw up a hung verdict, a JD-S official told IANS earlier.



In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while Independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.



