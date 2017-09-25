The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:01 pm National

Congress Leader Shot Dead, His Son Critically Injured After Being Attacked By Assailants In MP Village

Outlook Web Bureau
Congress Leader Shot Dead, His Son Critically Injured After Being Attacked By Assailants In MP Village
Representative image
Congress Leader Shot Dead, His Son Critically Injured After Being Attacked By Assailants In MP Village
outlookindia.com
2017-09-25T17:04:02+0530

A local Congress leader was shot dead and his son critically injured by assailants at a village in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Police suspect political rivalry led to the fatal attack on Kailash Singh last night.

The armed assailants, numbering about a dozen, fired at the 50-year-old politician outside his home in village Ruhera under Deepar Police Station area and fled, said Mayank Awasthi, District Superintendent of Police.

Advertisement opens in new window

Singh died on the spot, while his son Kuldeep, who was with him at the time of the incident, suffered gunshot injuries and was referred to Gwalior for treatment, he added.

Singh was the district vice-president of farmer wing of the Congress.

Awasthi said it seems old political rivalry between Singh and his opponents, which surfaced during the last village panchayat elections, resulted in the assault.

Police have booked 12 people, including village sarpanch Janak Singh for the attack and slapped murder and attempt to murder charges on them, the SP said.

Further investigations are underway, Awasthi said, adding police teams have raided several places in search of the absconding accused.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Murder Congress National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Moves Punjab And Haryana HC Challenging Rape Conviction
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters