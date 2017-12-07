PM Modi Responds To Aiyar's 'Neech' Comment, Says They Called Me 'Neech' But Our Value Systems Are Strong

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘deplorable man’ (neech) comment against Prime Minister received an immediate riposte: “They call me neech, Yes, I am from the poor section of society and will spend every moment of my life to work for the poor, Dalits, Tribals and OBC communities.”

Referring to Modi statements painting Congress as anti-Ambedkar, Aiyar had said, "Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?”

#WATCH: "Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sNXeo6a1Gi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

In response to Aiyar, Prime Minister tweeted,"Yes, they called me 'Neech' but our value systems are strong. We have nothing to say to such elements. Our answer will come through the ballot box. We have seen enough insults from them. They insulted me when I was CM. They called me 'Maut Ka Saudagar' & wanted to jail me."

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had said parties seeking votes in B R Ambedkar's name tried to erase his contribution in nation building and did little to build the Ambedkar International Centre conceived 23 years ago.

Modi, who inaugurated the centre in the heart of the national capital in Janpath, also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's comment on being a Shiva devotee and said some parties talked more of Baba Bhole (Lord Shiva) than Babasaheb.

Such was the incredible strength of Ambedkar that his philosophy and contribution in nation building could not be erased despite the efforts of some people, the prime minister said in his address.

This is not the first time that the Congress leader made an acerbic comment against Modi. In 2014, before the Lok Sabha elections, Aiyar, during an All India Congress Committee(AICC) meeting in Delhi, had said,"I promise you in 21st Century Narendra Modi will never become the Prime Minister of the country. ...But if he wants to distribute tea here, we will find a place for him."