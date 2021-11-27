Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Congress Leader Azad Said Elections Should Be Held In April After Winter Is Over

The senior Congress leader said the priority was not who becomes the chief minister but how to restore the August 4, 2019 position in J-K.

Congress Leader Azad Said Elections Should Be Held In April After Winter Is Over
| PTI Photo

Trending

Congress Leader Azad Said Elections Should Be Held In April After Winter Is Over
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T20:13:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 8:13 pm

The Centre should conclude the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir by February and hold assembly polls immediately after the winter, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday.

Addressing a workers’ meeting in Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, about 75 kms from here, Azad also said it was not feasible to conduct polls during the next four months of winter. “The next four months are not feasible for elections and even if they (Centre) wanted, we would have said no. We all had said in the all-party meet (called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June) that the statehood be restored first and then the delimitation be taken up. “But, the government did not accept that. So, they should conclude the delimitation process till February and once the winter gets over, conduct the elections in April,” he told reporters.

The senior Congress leader said the priority was not who becomes the chief minister but how to restore the August 4, 2019 position in J-K. “The priority is not about the chief minister, it is not the issue. The priority is how to restore the August 4, 2019 position... which will happen by restoring the statehood and then having the assembly elections,” he said. Azad said the demand for the restoration of the statehood was not Kashmir-centric.

Related Stories

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

“There is no fight on the statehood. Hindu brothers in Jammu, Sikhs, Muslims in Kashmir and even Pandits want statehood. No one should presume that only Kashmiris want the statehood, I have said it continuously and even in the all-party meet that even BJP leaders want statehood,” he said.

About the questions being raised over encounters conducted by the security forces, the Congress leader said the forces should take precautions in the civilian areas so that there are no civilian casualties. He also appealed the politicians to visit the militancy-infested areas of the valley to encourage the people.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

“There is militancy in three districts of Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. They have witnessed militancy earlier also. This meeting was organised here after three years to encourage them, to boost their morale and so that they do not think they have no one.

“It is important that leaders should visit the areas where there is militancy. Whichever party they are, I will not go into it because the atmosphere in the state is not such that we talk against any party. I request all the political parties that rather than pointing fingers at other parties, they should try to create such an atmosphere in J-K so that people are assured that politics or elections can happen here,” he said.

Azad said there is a need to create an atmosphere in the militancy-infested areas as people in such areas were “worried and have become disappointed”. “There is one type of disappointment here where as there is another type in Jammu, Katra or Udhampur,” he said without elaborating further.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ghulam Nabi Azad BJP Narendra Modi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu BJP Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Kashmiri Pandits All-party meeting
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

Jayanta Oinam / Three first-half goals proved more than enough for ATK Mohun Bagan to beat East Bengal in the first Kolkata derby of ISL 2021-22.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement