Congress In ICU, Those Part Of Grand Alliance Form Its Support System: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress, saying the party is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Modi also said that those part of the grand alliance form Congress's "support system".

Modi's attack came during a video interaction with booth level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jaipur (Rural), Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh and Arunachal West parliamentary constituencies.

Responding to a query of a BJP worker from Arunachal Pradesh about the opposition's efforts to forge a grand alliance, Modi said it was not a matter of opposition unity but an attempt was being made to do branding for some political parties in the name of "mahagathbandhan".

"This 'mahagathbandhan' is not a bond of knot but is an alliance of some opportunistic political parties to hide their weaknesses," he said.

"They are trying to stitch an alliance of parties while we are stitching people's hearts. This is their compulsion. Our work is to stitch relations which is our national duty," he said.

The Prime Minister said there was confusion in the "mahagathbandhan" over leadership and policy. Their intention was corrupt.



"Their only motto is 'Modi hatao', 'Modi hatao' and 'Modi hatao' (Remove Modi) while our determination is to accelerate the path of development."

Dubbing the idea of "mahagathbandhan" as an example of the BJP's rising power, he sought to know why the Congress, which had once passed a resolution against alliances, was now backtracking.

"Some years back, the Congress passed a resolution in Madhya Pradesh saying it will never go for any alliance. What is the reason today they are ready to have alliance with any political party? Today they are saying ...save me," he said.



"When a patient remains in the ICU, he is given a different kind of support system so that he can survive. The Congress is installing a support system of political parties to save itself. For the Congress, all those part of 'mahagathbandhan' are only a support system so that they rescue it from ICU."

The Prime Minister asserted that Congress efforts to form a grand coalition were not going to make any difference to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"If the BJP government had made some mistakes or its popularity graph had gone down or the Prime Minister had made some mistakes, would they have gone for an alliance?" Modi asked.

The opposition parties were so scared of the BJP that they felt they can never defeat it alone.

"They can't stand before the BJP. This is the reason they are doing this to get together ('mel milap')," he said.

"They are 'naamdar' and we are 'kaamdar'. Their purpose is welfare of a family and ours is country's welfare. The country is going to judge them on these issues... Being a BJP worker it does not make any difference to us what our opponents are doing."

--IANS