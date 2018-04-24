Congress' Hands Are Stained With Muslims Blood, Says Salman Khurshid

In a statement which might not go down well with his party, former Union minister Salman Khurshid has said there are Muslims' blood stains on the Congress hands.
Khurshid made the remarks in response to a question by an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student at a programme as to how the Congress would wash off the blood stains of Muslims from its hands.
"It is a political question. There is blood on our hands. I am also a part of the Congress so let me say it, we have blood on our hands. Is this why you are trying to tell us that if someone attacks you, we must not come forward to protect you?," said Khurshid.
The student had posed the query referring to a series of communal riots and other controversial acts under the Congress rule in the past.
"I am telling you. We are ready to show the blood on our hands so that you realise that you too must not get blood on your hands. If you attack them, you are the ones who would get stains on your hands," he said at an AMU event on Sunday.
"Learn something from our past. Learn from our history and don't create such situations for yourself where if you come back to Aligarh Muslim University after 10 years, you find no one like yourself putting out questions," he said.
Referring to a “long list” of communal conflagrations including those at Hasanpura, Maliana, Muzaffarnagar, the student had said even the “opening of the gates of Babri Masjid, placing of idols inside it and then its demolition” took place when the Congress was in power at the Centre.
And then he had asked, “The Congress has Muslims' blood on its hands. With what words will you wash them off?"
The former Union minister was the chief guest at the annual function of BR Ambedkar Hall of the AMU.
What I said I will continue to say, I made the statement as a human being: Salman Khurshid, Senior Congress leader on his statement 'Congress has blood on its hands' pic.twitter.com/Q0FjOcWa2q— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018
He said, "I am not a representative of the Congress party, I am the Congress party. I was defending Congress party. What I said I will continue to say, I made the statement as a human being."
(Agencies)
Read the full article. In the first paragraphs he said congress had blood in its hands, and he did not specify it was muslim blood. Then he went on to say that congress had muslims blood in its hands. There is truth in what he said about congress playing the soft hindutwa card to appeal to the soft communal instincts (not hardcore communalists who were always with hindutwa gang and would never support congress). However, any human blood is blood and muslim blood or blood of any other community should not be treated as special.
But the main point that everyone should realize is that congress has some muslim (as well as other common citizens) blood in its hands, the hindutwa gang headed by bjp is swimming in vast seas of mostly muslim blood, as these are the people along with the mullah dominated muslims who are responsible for almost all of the communal riots and massacres in the coutry.
Some hope at least the Muslim youngmen have the courage to ask uncomfortable facts from the Congress .Till now Muslims have been pushing the bitter Communal History of Congress under the carpet.
There is blood on our hands. I am also a part of the Congress so let me say it, we have blood on our hands.--Salama Khursheed
Allah be praised at least one Muslim has the partial Guts to accept the Truth partially.Salma nis still afraid of speaking the complete Truth !
