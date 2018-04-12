Congress Finger Prints Behind Jammu Bar’s ‘Pro-Rapist Rally’: PDP

Senior PDP leader and the government spokesman Naeem Akhtar sees Congress party’s finger prints in the Bar Association Jammu strike.

According to Akhtar, the Congress finger print was always in the Bar strike. “The party (Congress) supported the pro-rapist bandh by the Bar on Wednesday. “Its spokesman Ravinder Sharma is on record having extended support. There was a meeting of the bar with Congress and Panthers party before taking bandh decision. Press reports are all over but Congress managers ensured it did not become a debate,” he said.



He said the congress has always had big contribution in bringing the state of Jammu and Kashmir to its present state. “But it somehow operates in grey area and never comes out clearly to take stand on any issue. In the Asifa case also congress officially supported the bandh call of bar association Jammu but disappeared from the surface and behind the scene started grabbing the extremist space. The bar president was the chief electoral agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad,” Akhtar said.

The Congress chief finally broke his silence today on the rape and murder of the eight year old nomad girl.

Gandhi described the crime as "unimaginable brutality".

He also lashed out at the politics being played over the crime.

"How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil," he asked, adding that the violence against the child was a crime against humanity.

"It cannot go unpunished," he said on Twitter.

"What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child," he tweeted.

The minor, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house close to Rasana village in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on January 10.

A week later, her body was found in the same area.

A Special Investigation Team formed to probe the incident has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

Jammu has been on tenterhooks since the brutal rape and murder.

The city's bar association has opposed the action against the accused and alleged that minority Dogras were being targeted.

While the local local bar association held a bandh, the Valley saw protests demanding justice for the victim.

