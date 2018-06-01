Congress Dares Shiv Sena To Break Alliance With BJP

The Congress on Thursday dared Shiv Sena to break alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the by-polls result stating that instead of criticizing the decisions of the Centre Shiv Sena should break alliance if unhappy.



Congress' statement comes hours after Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had claimed that there were some discrepancies in counting and appealed that results should not be announced till they are sorted.



"Instead of all the time criticizing the decisions of the government, Shiv Sena should simply break the alliance if they are really so unhappy...Why are they still supporting BJP if they're so unhappy with their decisions?", Maharashtra, Congress chief Ashok Chavan said while addressing a press conference.



"If Uddhav Thackeray has even a little self respect left in him, he should get out of the alliance. You want to stay in power also, and you want to show support to opposition also... What exactly is their intention?," Chavan added.



Further lashing out at BJP, Chavan said that party supporters were seen distributing money but no action was taken.



"Chief Minister violated model code of conduct. BJP supporters were seen distributing money but no one took any action which is a real cause of concern. This can be called Chief Minister and BJP's victory with 'Saam daam dand bhed'," Chavan stated.



After accepting defeat to BJP in Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, Chavan said if the united opposition had fought together, we would have won.



"We didn't expect to lose Palghar seat. If the united opposition had fought together, BJP could have been defeated. If Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi and CPI (M) come with us in the future, we can win Palghar also," he said.



On a related note, the BJP won the Palghar bypoll by defeating Shiv Sena by 29572 votes.



Bypoll in Palghar was held on May 28. The seat was previously held by sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The election was necessitated after he died earlier this year.

