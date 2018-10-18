Congress Becoming Victim Of Its Own Propaganda: Subramanian Swamy

﻿
This came a day after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Hindu brothers don't invite him for campaigning anymore.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
A day after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Hindu brothers don't invite him for campaigning anymore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy asserted that Congress is becoming victim of its own propaganda created against the Hindu community.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, "That is a problem with them (Congress), they are the ones who started creating all this Hindu terror and so on, and now they are becoming the victim of their own propaganda."

He further added, "What can we do? Ask him to get some rest and recover from this malady that he is having presently."

Speaking at an event on Wednesday in Lucknow, Azad said, "Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman Nicobar to Lakshadweep. 95 per cent of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders, and just five per cent were Muslim brothers. But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20 per cent. This means that there is something wrong. Today people hesitate in calling me, thinking that it would affect their vote banks."

(ANI)

