Congress Attacks Modi, Raman Singh Govts Over Chhattisgarh Naxal Violence

The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government and the Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh for not failing to provide solutions for naxal violence, saying that the chief minister has lost the right to continue in power.

No immediate reaction was available from the Prime Minister's Office on the allegations levelled by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi at a press conference in Delhi.

Terming demonetisation as a "brain child" of Narendra Modi, Singhvi said the prime minister had claimed that the note ban exercise has effectively neutralised naxal and terror threats.

He said the figures available suggest otherwise as more security personnel and civilians were killed in naxal violence after note ban.

Raman Singh, he said, too had echoed similar sentiments. "But facts state otherwise," he said.

Remarks come after Naxals blew up a mine-protected-vehicle (MPV) in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday and killed four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), leaving two injured.

Singhvi added that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had worsened and demonetisation did not help in any way to contain terror strikes.

"Security personnel have become fodder to infirm policies of the two governments ... The coward Raman Singh government has forfeited its right to be in power in the state...

Earlier, on the occassion of 26th anniversary celebration of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the menace of the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be wiped out from the country in about three years.

(With inputs from PTI)