04 June 2018 Last Updated at 10:00 am National

Congress Alleges Large-Scale Discrepancies In Madhya Pradesh Voters' List, EC Orders Probe

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-06-04T10:01:25+0530

The Election Commission today ordered a probe into allegations of large-scale discrepancies in the voters' list of Madhya Pradesh.

Soon after a Congress delegation approached it on the issue, the poll panel formed two teams to probe the allegations.

The teams have to submit a report by June 7.

The Congress claimed there are at least 60 lakh bogus voters in the state, which will go to polls in November.

The party also submitted evidence to the EC to buttress its allegation.

“We have provided evidence to the Election Commission. There are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the state. These are not merely mistakes. The lists have been deliberately altered at the behest of BJP government in the state,” Congress's Kamal Nath said.

The EC teams will visit the Narela, Bhojpur, Seoni-Malwa and Hoshangabad assembly seats to ascertain how the discrepancies occurred.

After reaching the state tomorrow, the teams would also fix responsibility for multiple and fake entries, EC said.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau National Reportage

