Congress Achieved Electoral Success Through Deceit: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that Congress achieved electoral success through deceit.

Addressing the media during his Patna’s Mahavir temple, Adityanath said, "The Congress' lies will start unravelling soon, and that will make our future battles even easier".

He further added that Congress has the habit of questioning the EVMs. "BJP accepts defeat and victory in election easily but the opposition parties have the habit of putting question mark on EVMs in the event of defeat", NDTV quoted Adityanath as saying. "When Congress had emerged victorious in the Assembly elections, it was not raising question mark on EVMs but had BJP won, it would blamed Election Commission and EVMs," he added.

He also dismissed reports about his lord Hanuman's caste. "I did not say anything about Bajrang Bali's caste. I only said that Lord Hanuman resides in spirituality, and spirituality exists in people of all caste," he said.

Adityanath recently said that Lord Hanuman belonged to the Dalit caste. During a poll rally in Alwar district of Rajasthan, he said, "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west."

According to reports, a right-wing group in Rajasthan has sent a legal notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asking him to apologise within three days for allegedly calling the Hindu deity a Dalit during an election rally in Alwar district.

Adityanath was in Bihar on Wednesday to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He arrived in the city after visiting Janakpur in Nepal.

The Congress has stormed to power in all three Hindi heartland states, while the KCR wave swept Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies)