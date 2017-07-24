Congress Accuses NDA V-P Candidate Venkaiah Naidu Of Land-Grab, Says Must Come Clean

The Congress on Monday came down heavily on NDA's vice-presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu by making a slew of allegations against him and demanded answers since he always spoke of "transparency" and "probity".

Accusing Naidu of land grab in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district that was reserved for the poor, destitute and landless, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Naidu was "forced" to return this land after public protests and political pressure. He said Naidu claimed 4.95 acres of land when he was the BJP national president.

“Is it not a fact that on August 17, 2002; Shri Venkaiah Naidu was forced to return this land after public embarrassment and accusations of ‘wrongdoing’?” Ramesh asked at a press conference in New Delhi.

Ramesh also alleged that on June 20, 2017, the Telangana government issued a "secret order" exempting the "Swarna Bharat Trust" of Naidu's daughter from paying development charges of more than Rs 2 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged further that in July 2014, the Telangana government placed an order of Rs 271 crore without inviting tenders for purchase of vehicles for the police from two car dealers - Harsha Toyota owned by Naidu's son and Himanshu Motors owned by Telangana chief minister's son.

“Is it not a fact that such an order was placed in contravention of all rules and without even floating a tender?” Ramesh asked Naidu.

Ramesh also said the Supreme Court on April 6, 2011, quashed the allotment of 20 acres of land to "Kushabhau Thakre Memorial Trust" of which Naidu was chairman. He said the Supreme Court also passed strictures against the Madhya Pradesh government in alloting this land in Bhopal on September 25, 2004.

Ramesh alleged the land was allotted by the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government for a one-time premium of Rs 25 lakh and a yearly rent of Rs 1.

"Naidu has been a great champion of transparency, accountability, integrity and probity in public life, apart from being a master player with words and a poet of sorts. In the same spirit we are asking these questions," he said.

"Those holding the highest public offices must fully disclose their 'interests' as also 'special treatment' in the shape of state largesse for themselves and for their kith and kin," he said in his written statement.

Ramesh did not give any proof to back up his allegations beyond giving the sequence of events allegedly involving Naidu and his family members.

Responding to Ramesh's allegations, Naidu said all these things have been answered and mentioned earlier.

"Some people went to court, and the court has also dismissed it. I feel really sorry that they could stoop down to this level in this election also," he told reporters.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar said whatever allegations Ramesh has tried to level are "baseless and unsubstantiated."

(With agency inputs)