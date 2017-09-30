The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:02 pm International News Analysis

30 Feared Dead As Congo Military Plane Crashes In Kinshasa: Sources

Outlook Web Bureau
30 Feared Dead As Congo Military Plane Crashes In Kinshasa: Sources
Representative Image/ File Photo: AFP
30 Feared Dead As Congo Military Plane Crashes In Kinshasa: Sources
outlookindia.com
2017-09-30T18:06:50+0530

A military transport plane belonging to the Congolese army crashed near Kinshasa today, killing "several dozen" people, military and airport sources told AFP.

The Antonov transport plane had just taken off and had "several dozen people" on board, an airport source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The plane went down in Nsele, about 100 kms to the east of Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the source said.

Advertisement opens in new window

A local official in the area of the crash told AFP there were "no survivors".

The plane, which had a Russian crew, was carrying "two vehicles and weapons" and military personnel, a source at the army's headquarters told AFP, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said there were "between 20 and 30 people" on board when it took off from Ndolo airport in Kinshasa.

A witness at the crash site told AFP he had seen the plane "falling" out the sky shortly before 9:00 am but said there was no sign of any smoke coming from the aircraft.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Aeroplanes/Flights Defence International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Facebook To Introduce 'Facial Recognition' For Enhanced Security
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters