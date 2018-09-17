Confirmed: 2018 Honda CR-V Launch On Oct 9; 7 Seats With Diesel Only

Honda is set to launch the fifth-generation CR-V in India on 9 October 2018. The new CR-V will be longer, taller, wider and more feature-loaded than its predecessor. It will also bring several firsts for itself in our market.

To start with, the CR-V will be offered with a diesel engine for the first time. There will be a 1.6-litre diesel motor in addition to the 2.0-litre petrol engine. And for the first time, there will be a third row on offer too. However, that’s only if you purchase the diesel version. Nonetheless, let’s take a look at how it has grown dimensionally.

The 1.6-litre diesel on the Honda CR-V produces a max power of 120PS @ 4000rpm and a peak torque of 300Nm @ 2000rpm in conjunction with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It can be had in 2WD as well as AWD configurations. This engine is tuned for higher performance in international markets like the Philippines where it produces 160PS of power and 350Nm of torque.

With an expected price ranging from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, the Honda CR-V will compete against diesel-powered three-row SUVs like the Isuzu MUX, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the Ford Endeavour. However, the Fortuner and the Mitsubishi Outlander offer three rows of seats with a petrol engine. The five-seater CR-V petrol will, therefore, compete with the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson, both of which might undercut the Honda in terms of pricing.

Source: cardekho.com