3-Year-Old Girl Sexually Abused In School Van In Bhopal, Conductor Held

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by the school van conductor who has been detained, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in a 14-seater van that has been hired by the school.

The pre-nursery student was returning home at around 2pm from the Ayodhya Nagar area in the school van.

“The van conductor was detained on Thursday night,” police inspector Baljeet Singh said. "The accused is claiming he is 17 years of age. We are verifying his age.”

The victim returned home at around 2 pm and told her mother about the incident when she took her for a bath, the inspector said.

When her mother inquired more about the incident, the minor girl named the bus conductor.

Her parents later lodged a police complaint against the van conductor, Singh said.

The accused was booked for rape under the amended Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 AB, which deals with punishment for rape of girls under the age of 12, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, he said.

Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a bill introducing the death penalty for those found guilty of raping minors aged 12 years or less.

PTI