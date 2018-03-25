The Maharashtra government has imposed a complete ban on plastic carry bags and thermocol cutlery, becoming the 18th state of the country to impose such ban.
State's Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam on Saturday said the use of plastic is the major cause of diseases, hence the government took this decision. In case of violation, the manufacturers and users will have to pay fine of Rs. 5,000.
"Maharashtra produces 1,100 tonnes of waste everyday. Today, there is tonnes of waste in the state. This is a major cause behind diseases, sometimes life threatening diseases. Plastic is banned in 17 states across India, we are the 18th state," Kadam said.
He said the thermocol used for decoration also stands banned and urged the plastic manufacturers to produce cotton bags instead. Kadam also said the Devendra Fadnavis-led government has decided to levy a refundable charge on plastic items like PET bottles and milk pouches which have been exempted from the ban.
"The government will be implementing the ban from the date of issues of notification, but has given traders, manufacturers and even consumers a time period of one month to dispose of the banned items in their possession," according to a government note. The ban proposal was cleared by the Maharashtra cabinet on March 15.
PTI
Complete Ban On Plastic Bags In Maharashtra
