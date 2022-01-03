Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Community Service Must Be Made Compulsory For Students: Vice President

Highlighting the contributions of visionary spiritual leaders like legendary social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and St Chavara in various fields, the Vice President also urged other states to take a cue from Kerala in the fields of education, social justice and women's empowerment.

Community Service Must Be Made Compulsory For Students: Vice President
M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. | PTI Photo

Trending

Community Service Must Be Made Compulsory For Students: Vice President
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T23:16:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:16 pm

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said community service must be made compulsory for students studying in government as well as private schools as it would help them to develop an attitude of sharing and caring in their interaction with others.

"Today, there is a dire need to inculcate the spirit of service from a young age in the youth of this country. Once this pandemic is behind us and normalcy returns, I would suggest that government schools as well as those in the private sector must make community service of at least two to three weeks compulsory for students," the Vice President said.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a function organised at Mannanam near here to mark the 150th death anniversary of St Kuriakose Elias Chavara , a spiritual leader and social reformer from Catholic community in Kerala. The Vice President said inculcating the spirit of service in youngsters at school level would help them to develop an attitude of sharing and caring in their interaction with others.

Related Stories

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

"As a matter-of-fact, the philosophy of share-and-care is at the core of India's age-old culture and must be widely propagated. For us, the whole world is one family as encapsulated in our timeless ideal, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. It is with this spirit that we should move forward together," Naidu said. Highlighting the contributions of visionary spiritual leaders like legendary social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and St Chavara in various fields, the Vice President also urged other states to take a cue from Kerala in the fields of education, social justice and women's empowerment.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge other states to take a cue from Kerala in the fields of education, social justice and women's empowerment as outlined in the pioneering initiatives of Saint Chavara and Narayana Guru. Their path breaking work proves that every state can be transformed into an engine of growth and progress and that this can be achieved through the social and educational empowerment of women and youth belonging to poorer sections of society," Naidu said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He said the benefits of development must percolate down to the last man in the most backward and impoverished segments of our socio-economic order as spelt out in the philosophy of Antyodaya articulated by the visionary thinker, activist and reformer, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Naidu said though the identity and vision of Saint Chavara were shaped and formed on the ideals of his Catholic faith, his deeds of social and educational services were not restricted to the progress and development of that community alone.

"Saint Chavara combined the spirit of the renaissance with the mission of charity and the noble Christian concept of universal brotherhood," the Vice President said and expressed happiness over the involvement of these congregations founded by him in the educational and health fields in the country. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Venkaiah Naidu Kottayam Vice President of India Students Government School Pandemic Youth Death Anniversary
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Outlook Web Desk / Dr NK Arora, Chairman of India's Covid-19 vaccine task force NTAGI, in a TV interview, confirmed the onset of the third wave with respect to the spike in Covid-19 cases across India.

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

China Builds Bridge Over Pangong Lake: PLA Trying To Stoke Tensions In Ladakh Again?

Seema Guha / Reports of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) displaying their flag in Galwan Valley and building a bridge over the Pangong Lake in Ladakh caused concern in New Delhi today.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back To Share Honours

Jayanta Oinam / In reply to India's 202, South Africa were 35/1 at the close of play at Wanderers. Catch Day 1 highlights.

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Naseer Ganai / The recent reports of a bridge being constructed by China over the Pangong Lake have left many including the Chushul Councillor Konchok Stazin concerned about its motives.

Advertisement