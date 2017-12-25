The Website
25 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:49 am Society New Delhi

Cold Wave Disrupts Train Schedule In Delhi, 26 Delayed, 17 Cancelled

Yesterday, 17 trains were cancelled, 19 were delayed and six were rescheduled after a blanket of fog engulfed Delhi.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-File
2017-12-25T11:50:52+0530

The cold wave continued to disrupt lives in the national capital as 26 trains got delayed while six were rescheduled and 17 got cancelled due to fog on Monday.

With the winter season setting in, Delhi has been experiencing dense fog leading to disruption in the functioning of Indian railways.

The high pollution level in the region has further added to the fog causing low visibility.

ANI

