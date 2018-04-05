Coimbatore: Two Women Dead, 28 Hospitalised After Consuming Temple 'Prasadam'

Two women died and 28 persons were hospitalised after taking temple 'prasadam' in Coimbatore.

There were admitted at a government hospital in Mettupalayam, some 45 kms from Coimbatore, police said.

The devotees, including two children, were hospitalised yesterday after they partook the 'prasadam' (offering) distributed at Selvamuthu Mariammam temple in Mettupalayam, following complaints of sickness and stomach ailment.

Two women-Loganayaki and Savithri- died this morning without responding to treatment, while others are recovering, police said.

Use of spoilt ghee and oil for cooking could have caused the food poisoning, they added.

