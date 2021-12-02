Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Coal Stocks Improve At Power Plants In November: Power Minister

Coal stocks at over 136 power plants in the country improved to 18.95 million tonne (MT) in November this year as compared to the previous two months, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Coal Stocks Improve At Power Plants In November: Power Minister

Trending

Coal Stocks Improve At Power Plants In November: Power Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T14:54:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 2:54 pm

Stock of coal at these plants was 10.37 MT in September and 8.07 MT in October.

"As on 26th November 2021, the total coal stocks available with 136 linkage-based power plants monitored on a daily basis in Central Electricity Authority (CEA) was 18.958 MT, which is sufficient to run these plants for an average of 9.5 days," Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"The details of average daily coal stocks in these power plants during the months of September 2021 and October 2021 were 10.34 MT and 8.07 MT, respectively," he informed the House.

Related Stories

Air Pollution: SC Lashes Out At Delhi Govt Over ‘Red light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign

The government has taken various steps for maintenance of adequate coal stocks with power plants, the minister said.

An Inter-Ministerial Sub Group comprising representatives from Ministries of Power, Coal, Railways, and CEA, Coal India Ltd /Singareni Collieries Company Ltd meets regularly to take operational decisions to enhance supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to the power sector including critical coal stock position in the plants, Singh stated.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Ministry of Power (MoP) has also constituted a Core Management Team (CMT) with members from MoP, Railways, CEA, CIL, NTPC, DVC and POSOCO to ensure close monitoring of coal stocks at thermal power plants and operational decisions are being taken in CMT to augment supply of sufficient quantity of coal to the plants.

Further, based on the decision of the government, CIL has offered about 5.2 MT additional coal from its various subsidiaries to state/central gencos for lifting through Rail Cum Road (RCR)/ Road mode, he stated.

Recently, an Inter-Ministerial Committee comprising Secretary (Coal), Secretary (Power), Secretary (MoEF&CC) and Chairman, Railway Board has been set up to finalise the demand in advance, review the situation and take corrective action with regard to ensuring adequate coal supply to power plants in the country.

Revised coal stocking norms have been mandated by CEA mandating the coal stock of 17 days at pit head stations and 26 days at non-pit head stations to be maintained by power plants from February to June every year, he said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India New Delhi Coal Indian Energy Exchange
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The Omicron variant was first spotted in Botswana on November 9. Since then, the variant has spread to several countries but has not yet impacted Covid-19 numbers.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Dhananjaya Hits Ton, SL's Lead Vs WI By 200+

2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Dhananjaya Hits Ton, SL's Lead Vs WI By 200+

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement