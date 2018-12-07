﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  CNN New York Offices Evacuated After Bomb Threat

CNN New York Offices Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Several fire alarm bells rang inside the newsroom, signalling an evacuation shortly after the call was received.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 December 2018
CNN New York Offices Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Screen-grab: CNN
CNN New York Offices Evacuated After Bomb Threat
outlookindia.com
2018-12-07T12:03:50+0530

A phoned-in bomb threat led the news network CNN's New York offices to be evacuated on Thursday night even as the police later issued an all-clear message, declaring the premises as safe.

"The NYPD (New York Police Department) has now given us the all clear, and employees have been permitted to return to the building,"CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said in an internal memo to staff on Friday.

"The building is secure and safe for everyone to return in the morning. We appreciate the swift action by the local authorities, and the patience and professionalism of all the employees who were impacted."

The NYPD in a tweet said that the threat was not substantiated.

The threat came on Thursday night when a caller indicated there were five devices in the building, according to a law enforcement source.

Several fire alarm bells rang inside the newsroom, signalling an evacuation shortly after the call was received. Staffers evacuated the offices in the Time Warner Centre building.

The network temporarily went to taped programming for about half hour before going live from the street while police investigated.

This marks the second incident of evacuation for the news network as its news bureau was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.

That package was among more than a dozen improvised explosive devices sent to prominent Democratic politicians and donors around the country in October. None of the devices detonated, and no one was injured.

Suspect Cesar Sayoc, 56, was charged with five federal crimes and is currently in custody waiting for trail. If convicted, he could receive up to 48 years in prison.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New York USA International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : NASA Deep Space Explorer Reaches Asteroid Which Might Hit Earth In 166 Years
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters