CNN New York Offices Evacuated After Bomb Threat

A phoned-in bomb threat led the news network CNN's New York offices to be evacuated on Thursday night even as the police later issued an all-clear message, declaring the premises as safe.

"The NYPD (New York Police Department) has now given us the all clear, and employees have been permitted to return to the building,"CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker said in an internal memo to staff on Friday.

"The building is secure and safe for everyone to return in the morning. We appreciate the swift action by the local authorities, and the patience and professionalism of all the employees who were impacted."

The NYPD in a tweet said that the threat was not substantiated.

Around 10:35pm, a bomb threat was called into the Time Warner Center & the building was evacuated. The threat has not been substantiated at this time; we’re on scene performing a comprehensive sweep-and-search of the facility. We’ll share more info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VtLL2zmilJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 7, 2018

The threat came on Thursday night when a caller indicated there were five devices in the building, according to a law enforcement source.

Several fire alarm bells rang inside the newsroom, signalling an evacuation shortly after the call was received. Staffers evacuated the offices in the Time Warner Centre building.

The network temporarily went to taped programming for about half hour before going live from the street while police investigated.

This marks the second incident of evacuation for the news network as its news bureau was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.

That package was among more than a dozen improvised explosive devices sent to prominent Democratic politicians and donors around the country in October. None of the devices detonated, and no one was injured.

Suspect Cesar Sayoc, 56, was charged with five federal crimes and is currently in custody waiting for trail. If convicted, he could receive up to 48 years in prison.

IANS