Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre To Permit Booster Shots For All Categories

Currently, 'precautionary doses', the terminology used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to booster shots, are allowed for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years with comorbidities. The drive is set to begin from January 10.

CM Ashok Gehlot urged the centre to allow booster doses for all categories, while addressing a Covid review meeting.

outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T10:51:08+05:30
Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 10:51 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged the Centre to permit booster doses for all categories, saying any person in any age group can have comorbid heath issues.

He also said that children of all age group are being vaccinated in several countries and it should be allowed in India too. "The Centre should permit booster dose for all categories as any person in any age group can have comorbid heath issues. Also, the Centre should also start vaccination drive of children in the country," he said.

He was addressing a Covid review meeting from his official residence. The chief minister said that 92 per cent people above 18 years in Rajasthan have been vaccinated with the first dose and 78 per cent have taken their both doses. Also in just four days since the beginning of the vaccination drive for those in the age group of 15-18 years, 30 per cent of the eligible teenagers have been vaccinated, he said. According to the health secretary, in absolute terms the number is about 16 lakh.

Gehlot directed officials to expedite the vaccination campaign and asked all public representatives to motivate people to get both the doses of vaccine. Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that all sections are supporting the vaccination drive and youngsters are also showing excitement. Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the state now has now more than 7,200 active cases. Only 302 patients are hospitalized, he said.

He said that about 8 lakh people are being vaccinated every day in the state. In just four days, about 16 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 have been vaccinated, he said. As many as 358 vehicles have been used to aid the vaccination drive and run awareness in educational and other institutions, he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Outlook Web Desk Ashok Gehlot Jaipur Booster Dose India Covid-19 Vaccination Health Care Worker
