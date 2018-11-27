Cleric Caught With Live Bullets While Visiting CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Days after the chilli powder attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi police on Monday arrested a cleric for carrying live bullets during his visit to the CM's office.

The man, identified as Mohammad Imran, told police that he found the bullets in the donation of a mosque, kept it in his wallet and later forgot about it.

Delhi police: The man, identified as Imran, told police that he found the bullets in the donation of a mosque, kept it in his wallet and later forgot about it. The police are investigating the matter. https://t.co/wx45611D3f — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

The man was among the Muslim clerics who had gone to meet the chief minister with a request to increase the salary by Waqf Board.

"The man was intercepted at the entrance of the chief minister's residence after the security staff recovered the live cartridge from his wallet. He was arrested under the Arms Act," officials told ANI. "The police are investigating the matter," he added.

During the search, a live cartridge of .32 bore was recovered from his purse by security staff deputed at Kejriwal's residence, the officer said.

"Imran was handed over to the local police and accordingly, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act," a senior police official told PTI.

The incident comes just days after Kejriwal alleged there was a threat to his life from his political rivals, after he was attacked with chilli powder inside the Delhi Secretariat.

“They all want to kill me. There would not be any CM, who has been attacked four times in two years. I have become eyesore for them,” Kejriwal said.

The suspect was identified as Anil Kumar Sharma and was caught by police personnel. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called it a breach of security of the Chief Minister.

(With agency inputs)