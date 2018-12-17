Classical Singer Arun Bhaduri Passes Away At Age 75 Due To Prolonged Illness

﻿
Pandit Bhaduri, considered to be one of the masters of Bengali songs and Bhajans, was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory ailments.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2018
Renowned classical singer Pandit Arun Bhaduri passed away, aged 75 at a city hospital on Monday morning after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

Bhaduri is survived by his wife and son.

Pandit Bhaduri, considered to be one of the masters of Bengali songs and Bhajans, was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory ailments for quite sometime.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the demise of Pandit Bhaduri.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Pandit Arun Bhaduri, an exponent of Kirana, Rampur Gharana...

"He was a guru at the state Sangeet Academy. In 2014, we had conferred Bangabibhusan award. I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of his family, friends and followers," Banerjee said in a statement.

The veteran singer had served as a guru (teacher) at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, and was a top radio and television artiste.

Pandit Bhaduri was trained in Indian music by Md A Daud and Md Sagiruddin Khan.

PTI

