Classic Legends’ New Engine To Power Jawa Motorcycles Soon

From the initial reports, we expected the Jawa range to be powered by the same 300cc motor that powers the Mojo. That said, it has undergone extensive revisions in order to stay true to the original laidback attitude that Jawa motorcycles were known for. That's because, in the original state of tune, the Mojo's engine would have felt a bit too sporty for the Jawa brand.

Classic Legends, which is a subsidiary of Mahindra, has just unveiled a newly developed 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC motor that looks like an exact replica of the original 2-stroke motors seen on Jawa Motorcycles of the past. The new engine packs 27PS of power and 28Nm of torque. The company also claims that that the motor provides a generous mid-range with a flat torque curve.

Sound engineers from Italy have also put in extensive hours along with the Classic Legends team in order to come up with a soundtrack that befits the new age Jawa Motorcycles range.

To know more about the engine and its development. Check out the press release attached below.

Press Release:

PUNE | 11 October 2018: Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., a lifestyle start-up, formed in 2015, with the purpose of re-introducing today’s consumers to the rich heritage and legacy of classic brands in a new avatar, today unveiled the all new engine for the soon to be launched JAWA Motorcycles in India.

Heart of Gold

Icons of golden eras seldom come back for another generation. We at Jawa longed for that Icon and saw it through! The new Jawa engine is a befitting testament to the old one.

First up, let’s get past the specs. 293cc - Liquid Cooled – Single Cylinder – DOHC, because specs alone won’t do justice to the new engine. It packs 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque with a generous mid-range and a flat torque curve for an unwavering, consistently powered ride. The brief we took upon ourselves was always to build an engine that had the Jawa DNA. Classic, yet sporty. And it was clear, if anything, it had to be free revving.

Working closely with one of the world’s leading engine specialist at the technical center in Varese, Italy, not only did we build an engine with a near flat torque curve and generous mid-range, but also a motor strong enough to last a lifetime. Piece by piece bringing together Classic and Sporty all in one!

However, it was not just the aesthetics and power delivery we tried to engineer. The unique exhaust note of the old Jawa was something that we were in love with and we wanted our engine to have a unique sound, given that replicating the tone of a classic 2-stroke on a modern day 4-stroke would be a big challenge. A maverick team of sound engineers in Italy worked extensively with us through countless cycles of harmonic pipe combinations and multiple other permutations to discover a sound that was worthy of the new Jawa.

While the engine needed to be built with a reminiscent sameness it needed to be an engine of the future. Hence, the engine has been built on a BS6 ready platform. From the tuning of the fuel injection to the gearbox that completes the powertrain, we believe one will get from this engine, what one seeks in a classic.

Source: zigwheels.com