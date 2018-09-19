﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Class 9 Student Hacked To Death By Schoolmate In Haryana

Class 9 Student Hacked To Death By Schoolmate In Haryana

He was killed outside the premises of the school situated in Sector 7.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2018
Class 9 Student Hacked To Death By Schoolmate In Haryana
File Photo (Representative Image)
Class 9 Student Hacked To Death By Schoolmate In Haryana
outlookindia.com
2018-09-19T11:28:23+0530
Related Stories

A class 9 student of a government school here was arrested on Monday for getting his schoolmate killed in Panchkula. 

The victim, a class XI student was stabbed to death by the accomplices of the accused he got into a fight with. He was killed outside the premises of the school situated in Sector 7 of the vicinity.

 

Speaking to media, the police officer handling the case said, "The body has been sent for the postmortem and the report will soon be out. We are carrying out the investigation."

(ANI)

  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Haryana Crime Investigation/Enquiry Murder National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Meets Goa Governor, Demands Floor Test By BJP-Led Govt
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters