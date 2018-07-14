The Website
14 July 2018

Class 7 Student Attacked In Delhi School With Blade, Gets Stitches From Neck To Back

A class 7 student of a Central school in south east Delhi's Badarpur area was allegedly attacked by his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon after the two students fought over sharing seat following which one of the student attacked his classmate with a pencil sharpener blade on his back, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east) Chinmoy Biswal.

The victim was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre from where he was discharged later, Biswal said, adding that a probe in the matter is underway.

PTI

