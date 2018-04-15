Class 6 Student Dies During 'Face-Slapping' Game In Pakistan

A sixth grade student lost his life while playing innocuous 'face-slapping' at his school in Pakistan's Punjab province, media reports said.

During break time, Bilal and Aamir chose to play Thapar Kabaddi (face-slapping) at Government High School Mian Channu when Bilal was severely struck near his neck, The Express Tribune reported.

During the game, students and teachers also gathered in the ground to watch the fight, it said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The incident happened earlier this month but its video surfaced on Saturday.

As the game begun, both of them started to slap each other as hard as they could. The event took an ugly turn, when Bilal unable to bear Aamir's slaps lost his conscious and fell on the ground.

Nobody came to his aid and shifted him to the nearby hospital while the rescue team also arrived late after a delay of half an hour, the report said.

The incident points towards grave negligence on the part of police, school administration and parents of the victim.

Sources said that the school administration failed to take Bilal to hospital for medical treatment immediately after the incident and are equally responsible as the local police for not carrying out post-mortem of the body, it said.

Thappar Kabaddi, also known as Chanta Kabaddi, is a famous sport in many cities of Punjab.

(PTI)