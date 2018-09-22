Clash Of Segments: Mahindra Marazzo vs Tata Hexa - Which Car To Buy?

The introductory prices of the Mahindra Marazzo start from Rs 10 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 13.9 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the top variant. In this price range, one can also opt for a few overlapping variants of the Tata Hexa. But if you are in the market for a 7-seater, which one of the two should you pick? We answer which one offers the best value for your money. But first, let’s get done with the major differences between the two.

All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi

Variants

Mahindra Marazzo M6 vs Tata Hexa XE

For a fair comparison, we will be pitting the closely priced variants (price difference)

Common Features:

Lights: Projector headlamps with follow-me-home function

Infotainment: 2-DIN audio unit with four speakers, multi-colour TFT instrument cluster

Comfort: All power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and second-row reading lamps, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, 12V power outlet in front row, front and second row armrest, 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, manual AC

Safety: ABS with EBD, dual airbags, disc brakes on all wheels and rear fog lamps

What the Marazzo gets over the Hexa: Headlamps with cornering function, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles and alloy wheels. On the inside, it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with four speakers, GPS, Bluetooth, USB, 1GB internal memory, Android Auto and more, height adjustable driver seat, 12V power outlet in second row, sunglass holder and tambour door storage. Safety equipment includes rear parking sensor, emergency call, overspeed warning, front fog lamps, rear defogger, impact and speed sensing door locks, ISOFIX, remote keyless entry and a conversation mirror unique to the Marazzo.

What the Hexa gets over the Marazzo: Corner stability control (electronic stability control), engine drag torque control feature, LED taillights, chrome plated exhaust and cooled glovebox.

Verdict: Given the sheer amount of additional features on offer in the Marazzo over the Hexa, it clearly makes for a compelling buy. The Hexa does get three extra features but none of them are groundbreaking. We would suggest going for the Marazzo and saving Rs 17,000 too.

Mahindra Marazzo M8 vs Tata Hexa XM

Common Features (Over previous variants):

Infotainment: Touchscreen unit with steering-mounted audio and telephony control, USB, AUX-in, Bluetooth connectivity and voice command with message readout.

Comfort: All power windows with express up/down on driver side, rear defogger, wiper and wash, retractable second-row sunblinds,

Safety: Parking sensors

What the Marazzo gets over the Hexa: Daytime running lamps, power-folding outside rearview mirrors, automatic climate control, third-row reading lamp, two extra cup holders and rear parking camera.

What Hexa gets over the Marazzo: Driving modes and ambient lighting.

Verdict: The Marazzo’s top-spec costs Rs 29,000 less and offers more features as well. Its touchscreen unit is also much more advanced and features haptic feedback for an enriching experience. So it’s 2-0 in Mahindra’s favour.

Why Buy The Mahindra Marazzo?

More likeable cabin: Mahindra says the Marazzo has the largest footprint for any of its vehicles so far. The Hexa might have a longer wheelbase on paper, but the Marazzo has a better laid out cabin which offers more usable seating space. Its roof-integrated air-conditioning unit also does a great job of cooling the cabin, all the way to the third row.

Why Buy The Tata Hexa?

Multiple drivetrain options

If you need to tackle some rough roads occasionally, the Hexa should be your pick. It gets a 6-speed automatic transmission as well and a 4X4 option too. It even gets drive modes and a torque on demand feature to tackle rough roads better.

Imposing looks

Let’s face it. The Mahindra Marazzo may be shark inspired according to the company, but its stance is nowhere as imposing as the Hexa’s. The dimensions further reaffirm that.

Source: cardekho.com