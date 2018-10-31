Clash Of Segments: Hyundai Santro vs Hyundai Grand i10 - Which Car To Buy?

The Hyundai Santro has been launched in India at prices ranging from Rs 3.90 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh. At this price range some of its variants inevitably go up against its stablemate, the Grand i10, which retails at prices ranging from Rs 4.94 lakh to Rs 7.02 lakh (all ex-showroom Delhi). So, which of the two Hyundais should you go for? Let’s find out.

Before we get down to comparing specific variants, let’s take a look at the major differences between the two.

The Grand i10 gets a larger, more powerful engine which makes 14PS/14Nm more than the Santro’s 1.1-litre motor.

Both cars get a 5-speed MT along with an optional automatic gearbox. Where the Grand i10 gets a 4-speed torque converter unit, the Santro is equipped with an AMT.

Since the Grand i10 belongs to a segment above, it is longer and wider than the Santro.

It also has a longer wheelbase, which should ideally result in more legroom for rear occupants.

The Santro is the taller car of the two.

Comparable Variants

Hyundai Santro Sportz vs Hyundai Grand i10 Era

Common Features:

Aesthetics: Body-coloured bumpers

Safety: Driver airbag

Comfort: Power steering, manual AC and front power windows

What Hyundai Santro gets over Hyundai Grand i10: ABS with EBD, central locking with keyless entry, body-coloured ORVMs, door handles, front fog lamps, wheel covers, day/night IRVM, rear defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, eco coating and rear power windows.

What Hyundai Grand i10 gets over Hyundai Santro: None

Verdict: Both the cars here miss out on basic safety features like dual front airbags. The Santro does come close, with driver side airbag and ABS with EBD. So, if you are looking for a car for personal use, go for the Hyundai Santro. The Santro is also better equipped than the Grand i10 on other fronts as well.

Hyundai Santro Asta vs Hyundai Grand i10 Magna

Common Features (over previous variants):

Aesthetics: Wheel covers and body-coloured ORVMs and door handles.

Infotainment system: Music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls.

Other features: Central locking, day/night IRVM, rear AC vents, rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

What Hyundai Santro gets over Hyundai Grand i10: Passenger side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, parking camera, keyless entry, front fog lamps, wheel covers, day/night IRVM, rear defogger, ORVMs with turn indicators, rear washer and wiper, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and eco coating.

What Hyundai Santro gets over Hyundai Grand i10: None

Verdict: The Santro is our pick. Despite being Rs 24,000 more affordable than the Grand i10, it gets more safety features like ABS with EBD and passenger side airbag along with other important features like rear parking sensors with camera and a touchscreen infotainment system, among others.

Reader’s Note:

Hyundai Santro CNG: Like its competitors, the Santro is also available with CNG fuel option in the Magna and Sportz variants. It is powered by the same 1.1-litre engine that powers the petrol Santro. It makes 59PS/84Nm with a 5-speed transmission. The CNG Santro has a fuel economy figure of 30.48kg/gm.

Hyundai Grand i10 Diesel: Where the Santro gets a CNG fuel option with petrol, the Grand i10 gets a diesel fuel option with petrol. The diesel Grand i10 is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that makes 75PS/ 190Nm with a 5-speed MT.

Before we sign off, here’s the full price list of both the cars:

Source: cardekho.com

