Clash of Segments: Ford Aspire vs Ford EcoSport - Which Car To Buy?

Priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2018 Ford Aspire gets a facelift and some updates to take on its subcompact sedan rivals like the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Xcent. It’s bigger sibling, the Ecosport is a subcompact SUV which is priced from Rs 7.82 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Yes, the two cars are very different, but since their prices intersect at some level, we’ve pitted them against each other to see how few or how many comparisons can be made.

Before we dive into the details, here are some of the basic differences between the Aspire and the EcoSport:

Dimensions

Engines

PETROL

DIESEL

Variants and prices (ex-showroom)

PETROL

DIESEL

Using price as the deciding factor for the most relevant comparison, we have selected two petrol variants and one diesel. For the petrol variants, we’re comparing the 1.5L Titanium AT Aspire priced at Rs 8.49 lakh with the 1.5L Trend MT EcoSport which costs Rs 8.56 lakh. The second petrol engine comparison is between the Aspire 1.2L Titanium+ MT which retails for Rs 7.24 lakh and and the EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente MT, priced at Rs 7.82 lakh. On the diesel front, it’s the top-spec Aspire 1.5L Titanium+ MT priced at Rs 8.14 lakh, against the entry-spec Ecosport 1.5L Ambiente MT priced at Rs 8.41 lakh. Between all the other variants for each, the difference in price is too high.

Petrol Variants

Common Features:

Lights: Halogen headlamps

Comfort: Fabric upholstery, rearview camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering, automatic air conditioning, front 12V charging socket

Infotainment system: Touchscreen unit with Bluetooth and 4-speaker audio, embedded navigation

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobiliser, rear parking sensors, rear defogger

What Aspire gets over the EcoSport:

As it is the 6-speed automatic variant, it also has features like hill start assist, traction control system and electronic stability program, power fold ORVMs, rearview camera, driver seat height adjustment, push-button start, rear seat centre armrest, fog lamps

What EcoSport gets over the Aspire:

Bigger touchscreen infotainment system (9-inch as compared to the Aspire’s 7-inch unit), dual USB charger ports up front, telescopic steering adjustment

Verdict: Given that we’ve compared a higher-spec variant of the Aspire to a lower-spec EcoSport, the sub-compact sedan does get more features and is slightly less expensive as well. Additionally, there’s an automatic transmission as well that should make for a more convenient drive. In conclusion, the new Aspire is more value for money than the EcoSport among the variants compared.

Common features:

Lights: Halogen headlamps

Comfort: Fabric upholstery, rearview camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering, front 12V charging socket

Infotainment system: audio system with Bluetooth and 4-speaker audio

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobiliser, rear parking sensors

What Aspire gets over the EcoSport:

This 1.2-litre engine variant is the top trim for the Aspire and so it gets a lot more features as compared to the base-spec EcoSport. These include automatic headlamps, automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, electrically folding and adjustable ORVMs, rearview camera, steering-mounted audio controls, two USB ports in the front, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports SYNC 3 with voice control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, emergency assistance, side and curtain airbags, driver seat height adjustment, rear seat center armrest, push-button start

What EcoSport gets over the Aspire:

Telescopic steering adjustment and a device dock on the central console. It does have the bigger 1.5-litre petrol unit which has more power and torque (27PS and 30Nm more).

Verdict: The new Ford Aspire 1.2L Titanium+ MT is a clear winner over the EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente MT, both of which are priced similarly. The sub-compact sedan is loaded with all the features in this top trim and the smaller engine will also offer better fuel economy than the entry-level trim of the EcoSport.

Diesel Variant

Common Features:

Lights: Halogen headlamps

Comfort: Fabric upholstery, tilt-adjustable steering, front 12V charging socket

Infotainment system: 4-speaker audio system, Bluetooth support

Safety: Front dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobiliser, rear parking sensors

What Aspire gets over the EcoSport:

Automatic headlamps, automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, electrically folding and adjustable ORVMs, rearview camera, steering-mounted audio controls, two USB ports in front, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports SYNC 3 with voice control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, emergency assistance, side and curtain airbags, driver seat height adjustment, rear seat center armrest, push-button start.

What EcoSport gets over the Aspire:

Telescopic steering adjustment and a device dock on the central console.

Verdict: In the diesel variant too, the Aspire again edges past the EcoSport. For less money, you get more features on the Aspire as compared to what you get on the similarly priced EcoSport. In fact, the Aspire 1.5L Titanium+ MT and the EcoSport 1.5L Ambiente MT even get the same powertrain.

Why Buy Ford Aspire?

Value for money: For a price of less than Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ford Aspire now offers a whole lot of features in terms of safety, entertainment and even comfort in comparison to the EcoSport.

Fuel efficient: The new 1.2-litre petrol engine also makes an excellent case for itself in terms of fuel economy as does the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Most powerful petrol engine in segment: Both of Aspire’s petrol engine options offer more power and torque than all of its fellow sub-compact sedans. The 1.2-litre unit makes 96PS and 120Nm, while the 1.5-litre unit makes 123PS and 150Nm and also gets the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Why Buy Ford EcoSport?

Road presence: Yes, the EcoSport is less than 4m long, but its rugged design and perched up cabin give it an impressive stance. All this, without being too much of a hassle, even on narrower roads.

Performance and usability: This sub-4m SUV gets the same diesel engine as the Aspire and even shares the same petrol automatic engine variant. But the EcoSport also gets the 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine that packs a little more power and torque (2PS and 20Nm more), while also offering better fuel efficiency in city.

More features in higher trims: In the top-spec EcoSport that gets the EcoBoost engine, Ford also offers all the safety and infotainment features, along with goodies like 17-inch alloys and an electric sunroof. It all comes at a significant premium over the Aspire of course, but you do get a lot more car for it. The EcoSport offers plenty of range as well with a 52-litre fuel tank. Given its claimed efficiency, the diesel variant could cover over a 1000km before needing a refill.

