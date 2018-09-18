﻿
Claire Foy Wins Her First Emmy for 'The Crown'

Claire Foy took home the Emmy for 'best actress in a drama series' for her role in 'The Crown'

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix show, dedicated her award to co-star Matt Smith, who lost out on the' best-supporting actor in a drama' to Peter Dinklage and paid homage to the next season of the series.

"The show goes on, which makes me so, so proud. I dedicate this to the next cast and to Matt Smith," she said.

 "This wasn't supposed to happen," she added before thanking the cast and crew for the "most extraordinary two and a half years," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Foy previously won a Golden Globe for her role in 'The Crown', but this marks her first Emmy win and second nomination for the part.

 ANI

  

