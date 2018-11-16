Related Stories Carrying His Mind Through

Twenty-year-old nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer, Armaan hit a triple hundred to help Mumbai post a mammoth 610/5 against Saurashtra at Mumbai on Friday.

Armaan, who has played three first-class matches, slammed unbeaten 300 off 367-balls, striking 26 boundaries and 10 sixes.

The right-handed batsman came into the limelight as a teenager when he broke schools cricket after scoring 498 in 2010. He then hit three consecutive double hundreds in Cooch Behar Trophy in 2015.

After bundling out Saurashtra for 175 in their first innings, Mumbai post 610/5. In the second innings, Saurashtra are 157/4 at Stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day match. Saurashtra trail by 278 runs.

The knock came at the right-time for Armaan as he had recently made a comeback after suffering from a knee injury which had kept him out for a year.

"This was a special knock because I want to make a come-back in the Ranji Trophy (team) and needed a big one. In the last match, I was going good but fell for 80. This match was on the home ground, so it was important that I score big to make a comeback," he told reporters.

About his knee injury, Armaan said, "Last year there was a U-23 match at Bandra-Kurla Complex and the injury happened on the previous day of the match during warm-up. Surgery was avoided and hence I went to the NCA for rehab ...Come-back was a little late, but it was ok, as we avoided surgery".

Armaan was part of India's Under-19 team at the 2016 World Cup. He was also a part of Kings XI Punjab squad.

(With PTI inputs)