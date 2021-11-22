Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

CJI Ramana Sets Out The Metrics Of Becoming A Good Ruler

Addressing the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi town in Anantapuramu district, Chief Justice Ramana, quoted the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, pointing out 14 bad qualities of rulers which one should avoid.

CJI Ramana Sets Out The Metrics Of Becoming A Good Ruler
| Outlook

Trending

CJI Ramana Sets Out The Metrics Of Becoming A Good Ruler
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T18:24:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 6:24 pm

Addressing the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi town in Anantapuramu district, Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana said that the "rulers should introspect everyday whether the decisions taken by them are good and also check if they have any bad characteristics".

“All rulers in the democratic set-up, before beginning their routine work, should introspect whether they have any bad characteristics. There is need to offer just administration and it should be according to people's needs. There are several wise men here and you are watching the developments that are taking place worldwide and countrywide,” he said. People are the ultimate lords in democracy and whatever decision has been taken by the dispensation should benefit them.

Referring to Sathya Sai Baba , he further elaborated that, it was his desire that all the systems in the country should be independent and honest, aiming to serve the people. Unfortunately, the modern education system tends to focus only on the utilitarian function and such a system is not equipped to deal with the moral or spiritual function of education which builds the character of students and allows them to develop a social consciousness and a sense of responsibility. "True education is one which imbibes moral values and virtues of humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect,”.

Related Stories

Delhi Govt Eases Restrictions On Construction As AQI Improves, Will Schools Reopen Next?

On Sathya Sai Baba, Justice Ramana said, "I had the good fortune of having Baba's darshan. I have always carried with me his words of wisdom. There is no greater proponent of service, no greater mentor to follow than Baba himself. Sathya Sai means love, Sathya Sai means service, Sathya Sai means sacrifice.…Be it education, medical care, providing clean drinking water, relief work, Baba has showed us the righteous path. This is the concept embedded in our cultural ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family),” he said adding Baba's life should be an inspiration to one and all.

The world has gone through unprecedented changes during the past two years and the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and highlighted deep-rooted vulnerabilities and has increased the inequalities in society, “In such times, selfless service is the need of the hour. I feel so encouraged by the fact that this idea of service is still strong in the hearts and minds of the people, including students of this institution, to provide relief to those in need,” he added.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Justice NV Ramana Sathya Sai Baba India Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice of India (CJI)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement