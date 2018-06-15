Civilian Killed In Army Firing In J&K’s Pulwama

A civilian was killed and two others wounded after army allegedly opened fire on protesters in Nowpora village of Pulwama district on Friday.

Sources said the army opened fire wounding three persons including a girl after locals resisted their attempts to vandalise the property of a local militant Saju Mir. Of three injured, one identified as Viqas Ahmad Rather (24) succumbed on way to the hospital.

However, Srinagar based defence spokesman said the Army personnel were conducting an Area Domination Patrol in the area. He said the road at Nawpora was blocked due to 3-4 cars being parked on the wrong side of the road. "Army personnel got off their vehicle to request the drivers/owners to move the cars. The house reportedly belonged to Aabid Manzoor Magray. On seeing the Army personnel, a huge crowd gathered at the site and started pelting stones and closing on to the troops endangering the safety of the troops and government property." "The troops cautioned the crowd verbally. However, the mob turned violent and tried to overpower the troops. Army personnel resorted to aerial firing, extricated themselves and continued with their patrol," the spokesman said.