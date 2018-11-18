Civilian Kidnapped By Terrorists In J&K’s Shopian After Two Killed

Unidentified gunmen abducted a youth on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

The youth, Suhail Ahmad Ganai, was taken from Meemander village. Huzaif Ahmad was killed while two others were released unharmed.

The kidnapping comes a day after 19-year-old was killed by terrorists in Shopian on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

"Terrorists on Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.

He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Militants had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said.

Similarly, another civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir was abducted and later kiled on charges of being an Army informer by the terrorists on Friday.