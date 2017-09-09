A 22-year-old civilian was today injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
The Pakistani troops opened fire from heavy weapons and mortars from across the border in Debraj, Krishna Ghati and Ishapur in Mendhar sector starting at around 10.30 am, prompting retaliation by Indian troops guarding the border, a police official said.
The latest ceasefire violation coincides with Home Minister Rajnath Singh's four-day visit to the state.
The civilian, Mohammad Younis, was injured when a shell exploded in his village in Balnoi sector this morning. A buffalo was also killed and a house damaged in the shelling, the official said.
The exchange of fire was continuing between the two sides when the reports last came in, he said.
Today's firing comes barely two days after Pakistani troop targeted a forward post along the LoC in Poonch, injuring two Army porters.
The firing on September 7 lasted only for 10 minutes.
Civilian Injured In Pakistani Shelling Along LoC In Poonch
