July 24, 2021
ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced, Check Online Here

Class 10 and 12 candidates can access their results by logging into the CISCE boards official websites. SMS services are also available for the students.

Outlook Web Desk 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:24 pm
Representational Image
PTI
2021-07-24T16:24:46+05:30

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared board exam results of Class 10 and Class 12 on Saturday at 3 PM. 

"In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Class 10 and 12 candidates can access their results by logging into the CISCE boards official website cisce.org/  and results.cisce.org/ 

 Apart from the official website, students can get their results via SMS services as well upon sending their unique ID to 09248082883 using the format 'ISCE/ISC (Unique ID).

Concerned schools have the prirvilege to check results by logging into the ' Career Portal' of the council using respective principals' log in IDs and passwords. 

Students having doubts or objections regarding marks obtained are allowed to submit  complaint to their respective schools stating the issue(s) in detail.  School authorities are instructed to further scrutinize the application in order to judge validity of the claims before sending it to the boards at asicse@cisce.org for class 10 and asisc@cisce.org for class 12.  

August 1 is the deadline for submission of complaints. 

The board informed that unlike previous years, the option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

This year's results are formed on the basis of an alternative method of evaluation as this year's  ICSE and ISC exams were called off owing to the raging second wave of Covid-19.

