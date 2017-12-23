Cinema Halls In Rajasthan Vandalised Over Salman Khan's Remark, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Posters Burnt

Members of the Valmiki community in Rajasthan on Friday tore and burnt posters of Salman Khan-starrer film "Tiger Zinda Hai" protesting against alleged use of a derogatory word by the actor in a recent interview.

The members of the community tore and burnt the posters of the film at two cinema halls, following which more than 30 members of a group were put under preventive arrest from different locations, additional commissioner of Jaipur Police Prafulla Kumar said.

#Rajasthan: Protest at a cinema hall in Jodhpur after #SalmanKhan allegedly used derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show #TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/aShklDXAFR — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

He said no one injured in the protest and the situation was brought under control, he said.

Jitendra Haritwal, secretary of the group, alleged that Khan used a derogatory word for the Valmiki community in a recent interview.

He said protests were held across the state, posters of the film were burnt and screening of the movie was disrupted by the protesters in different parts of the state.

The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar was released on Friday.

