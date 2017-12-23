The Website
23 December 2017 Last Updated at 9:25 am Arts & Entertainment National

Cinema Halls In Rajasthan Vandalised Over Salman Khan's Remark, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Posters Burnt

More than 30 members of a group were put under preventive arrest from different locations.
Outlook Web Bureau
ANI/Twitter
2017-12-23T09:32:25+0530

Members of the Valmiki community in Rajasthan on Friday tore and burnt posters of Salman Khan-starrer film "Tiger Zinda Hai" protesting against alleged use of a derogatory word by the actor in a recent interview.

The members of the community tore and burnt the posters of the film at two cinema halls, following which more than 30 members of a group were put under preventive arrest from different locations, additional commissioner of Jaipur Police Prafulla Kumar said.

He said no one injured in the protest and the situation was brought under control, he said.

Jitendra Haritwal, secretary of the group, alleged that Khan used a derogatory word for the Valmiki community in a recent interview.

He said protests were held across the state, posters of the film were burnt and screening of the movie was disrupted by the protesters in different parts of the state.

The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar was released on Friday.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Rajasthan Jaipur Films: Bans and Controversies Arts & Entertainment National Reportage

