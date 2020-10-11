Chris Gayle In Hospital As Kings XI Punjab Continue To Embrace Defeats In IPL 2020

Chris Gayle, who calls himself the 'Universal Boss of cricket', has ended up in hospital in UAE. The Jamaican, who is yet to play a match for Kings XI Punjab this Indian Premier League season, was scheduled to play his first game against Chennai Super Kings on October 4 but KXIP coach Anil Kumble said Gayle had "food poisoning."

With KXIP losing matches from winning positions, one expected Chris Gayle to play Saturday's game against Kolkata Knight Riders but skipper KL Rahul said another 'Chris' -- Chris Jordan of England -- will his team's fourth foreigner, replacing the expensive West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

Within a few hours of Kings XI Punjab losing their sixth match from seven games in IPL 2020, Gayle informed his fans through social media that he has landed up in hospital. But like always, Gayle was in cheerful mood saying, he will "never go down without a fight."

Gayle posted: "I Am The #UniverseBoss - That will never changed!! You can learn from me...but its not everything I do you should follow!! Don’t forget my style and flare too!! #LivingDiLife #Always"









Kings XI Punjab are having a horror run in IPL 2020. The team's batting has lacked depth and completely dependent on openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.



KL Rahul Disappointed

The team's overseas players, especially Glenn Maxwell, has been a big failure and perhaps Gayle's presence could have done the trick. KXIP lost by two runs against Kolkata Knight Riders from a winning position.

"I have no answers. We just need to keep coming harder in the next seven games," said a disappointed KXIP skipper, Rahul.

"We bowled really really well. This was a fresh strip so we didn't know what were good lines and lengths. And the bowlers adjusted really well. And they were brave at the death too.

"Don't think we were satisfied at any stage in the chase. You are satisfied only when you win the game. Towards the end, we kept losing wickets, and couldn't get us over the line."

With little to choose from, KXIP will be happy to get the Gayle boost. They play Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 15 in Sharjah.

