Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises To Introduce Bill To Hang Child Molesters In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that his government will soon introduce a Bill in the state assembly that will ensure that child molester are hanged.

Speaking at a Surakhshit Bachpan, Surakhshit Bharat (Safe Childhood, Safe India) programme, which was organised by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Chouhan said,"We won't tolerate sexual violence against children and a Bill will be tabled in the assembly to ensure gallows for those who commit sexual crimes against children. We will send the Bill to the Centre for approval."

Chouhan lauded Satyrarthi's campaign and said not only Madhya Pradesh, but also its chief minister was with him in this noble cause.

Violence against school children took centre stage after an eight-year-old boy was murdered inside a toilet of the Ryan International School in Bhondsi near Gurgaon last month.

The chief minister also expressed his concern on child labour, saying, "Only a law is not sufficient to end the child labour menace and our government will sensitise people about the issue, as eradicating child labour from Madhya Pradesh is our goal."

Member of Parliament from Bhopal Alok Sanjar, Women and Child Development Minister Archana Chitnis, and School Education Minister Deepak Joshi were also present on the occasion.

